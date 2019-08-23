Flood Destroys Property, Paralyses Economic Activities In Adamawa

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

Flood File photo

Heavy rainfall resulting in flood has destroyed property and paralised economic activities in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

The rain, which started about 9:00am, prevented a lot of people from going to their places of work and businesses, according to findings by Sahara Reporters.

A business owner at one of the popular markets, Hebron Kumle, told SaharaReporters that the flood had caused a lot of damage to their investments.

He said, “My shop containing wares of over N50m was affected by the flood, this is aside other valuables that was destroyed also.

“As things stand, only God can actually determine what we've lost so far.”

Most parts of the city including the road leading to the city’s airport have all been flooded, leaving many persons stranded in the process.

Calls placed to the phone line of Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Abubakar Mohammed, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

