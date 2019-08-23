Impeachment: CJ Constitutes Panel To Investigate Kogi Deputy Governor

According to Ajanah, the constitution of the panel was in line with the provisions of section 188 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on Friday constituted a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against deputy governor of the state, Simon Achuba, by the state’s House of Assembly.

Chairman of the panel is Mr John Baiyeshea while Hajiya Bilikisu Basher, Mr William Aliwo, Canon Z. Asun, Alhaji Isa Adeboye, Muhammed Aikoye and Mr Ada Shaibu are members.

Ajanah said that the panel would be inaugurated on Monday, September 26 at the state High Court complex in Lokoja, the capital.

Recall that the state House had during its plenary on August 20 called on Ajanah to constitute a panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Achuba.

The House made the request following adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello-Balogun, calling for investigation into the allegations towards impeachment of the deputy governor.


 

