Kano To Accommodate Almajiri System Under New Education Policy

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that his administration will integrate the Almajiri education system into the modern academic curriculum to improve the quality of learning.

The governor made the announcement on Friday in Abuja while speaking to journalists during a visit to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

According to Ganduje, education should be made free from basic to secondary school levels for every Nigerian child.

He said, “As a government, we have said that basic education and secondary education will be free; we have also made it compulsory to ensure sustainability.

“We have also resolved to hold a stakeholders’ summit to this effect; the summit will brainstorm on how to take care of out-of-school children which include Almajiri.”

Speaking further, the Kano governor said his administration’s plan was to modify the curriculum in such a way that would tally with the national curriculum.