Kano To Accommodate Almajiri System Under New Education Policy

As a government, we have said that basic education and secondary education will be free; we have also made it compulsory to ensure sustainability.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that his administration will integrate the Almajiri education system into the modern academic curriculum to improve the quality of learning.

The governor made the announcement on Friday in Abuja while speaking to journalists during a visit to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

According to Ganduje, education should be made free from basic to secondary school levels for every Nigerian child.

He said, “As a government, we have said that basic education and secondary education will be free; we have also made it compulsory to ensure sustainability.

“We have also resolved to hold a stakeholders’ summit to this effect; the summit will brainstorm on how to take care of out-of-school children which include Almajiri.”

Speaking further, the Kano governor said his administration’s plan was to modify the curriculum in such a way that would tally with the national curriculum.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Undergraduates Devise New Strategies To Escape Robbers, Rapists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Buhari's Government, Recalcitrant -Senior Staff Of Nigeria Universities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education 9,272 Schools Closed In Nigeria, Nine Others Because Of Terrorism, Violence -UNICEF
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian MBA Candidates Offered $1.5m Scholarship By Lebanese Group
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Education NASU, SSANU Threaten Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education We Have Spent N1.3trn On Education In Four Years, Says Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME US Arrests Two Nigerians Over Multi-million Dollar Internet Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Oyo-Ita Returns To Work After Buhari Rejects Resignation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo PDP Tackles Governor For Appointment Of 27-year-old As Commissioner
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Inside Details Of How US Government Indicted 77 Nigerians For Money Laundering
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Undergraduates Devise New Strategies To Escape Robbers, Rapists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad