Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

Ayodeji Temitayo Fatunmbi, a 47-year old Nigerian, has been sentenced to 46 months imprisonment in the United States for his involvement in a health care fraud.

According to the US Department of Justice, Fatunmbi was found guilty of a Durable Medical Equipment scheme in which more than $8m was fraudulently billed to medicare for DME that was not necessary.

US District Judge, Christina Snyder, of the Central District of California, convicted and sentenced him accordingly.

He was also ordered to pay $1,076,893.15 in restitution. 

In a statement by the Department of Justice, Fatunmbi pleaded guilty on May 8, 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The statement reads, “Fatunmbi was charged along with Olufunke Fadojutimi, 47, of Carson, California, and Maritza Elizabeth Velasquez, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada.”

SaharaReporters, New York

