Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Voluntary Surrender

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the government would not hesitate to extradite them if the diplomatic treaties between the two countries are invoked.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

The Nigerian Government has asked the 77 Nigerians indicted by the United States for Internet fraud to voluntary surrender.

In a statement on Friday, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the government would not hesitate to extradite them if the diplomatic treaties between the two countries are invoked.

She said, “We acknowledge the fact that accusation does not mean guilt, and we hope that all the accused will be given fair and speedy trial.

“We also ask those accused in Nigeria to voluntarily turn themselves in to American authorities to clear their names without which the Nigerian Government will extradite them if relevant international treaties between the two governments are invoked. See Also Corruption Inside Details Of How US Government Indicted 77 Nigerians For Money Laundering 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

“While such actions ultimately have negative effect on the image of the country, the commission, however, reiterates as it has always done, that the actions of a few Nigerians involved in criminal activities is not and can never be what the majority of Nigerians represent.”

