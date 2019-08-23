Nigerian MBA Candidates Offered $1.5m Scholarship By Lebanese Group

The full scholarship will be available to two Nigerians every year for life, according to the LNI that also added that the scheme will help strengthen the relationship between the country and Lebanon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

The Lebanese Nigeria Initiative has established a $1.5m scholarship for Nigerian MBA candidates to study at the American University Beirut.

Making the announcement in Lagos during the presentation of one of the beneficiaries for this year’s edition, Mr Ajibola Olubando, a Petroleum and Gas Engineering graduate of the University of Lagos, Consul General of Lebanon in Nigeria, Mr Elias Nicolas, said the scholarship will boost the quality of knowledge in Nigeria and drive development initiatives at all levels in the society.

 

He said, “The AUB is a globally recognised institution of learning and I am confident that the beneficiaries of this scholarship will be equipped with knowledge and skills that would help them contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria upon their return back home.

 

“The scheme is aimed at further strengthening the existing friendly relations between the two countries.

“The Lebanese community has always seen itself as part of the social fabric of Nigeria, the scholarship is a sign of its commitment towards the educational upliftment of young Nigerians.”

 

Speaking on the criteria for selection, Vice-Chairman of LNI, Mr Ali Safieddine, said candidates must satisfy the stringent admission requirements of AUB and also be ready and willing to return to Nigeria to use their education to impact the society before they can be considered.

