Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

Founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, on Friday said that he did not appear before a panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to investigate allegations of rape against him by Busola, wife of musician, Timi Dakolo, because it appeared biased.

Fatoyinbo, who spoke through his senior assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, added that he was advised by his lawyers not to appear before the panel because it was prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.

Adetuberu said, “We recall that when Pastor Fatoyinbo was invited by a phone call a few days ago by Pastor Akinola Akinwale, who is the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, we explained that our pastor would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing police investigation.

“The legal advice was also premised on the press statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our pastor was publicly disowned.

“Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.”

Though Fatoyinbo said that the panel did not make a written invitation to him, he stated that he would appear before the panel after the conclusion of the police probe into the rape allegations.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

