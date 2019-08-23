WHO Calls For Increased Political Commitment To End Malaria

A new report by the World Health Organisation Strategic Advisory Group on Malaria Eradication has called for an increase in political commitment in ensuring an end to malaria in the world.

The report said, “There must be an increased domestic and external resources, as well as increased political commitment and fast tracking of new tools and innovations.

“Making better use of data and surveillance, and a strong health system, important components of the WHO and RBM Partnership High Burden to High Impact approach.

“We must also ensure that the lifesaving tools we do have, such as insecticide treated nets are reaching everyone who needs them.”

It further noted that global actions against malaria have yielded more success against the epidemic and more action would help put an end to the disease.

Chief Executive Office of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, Dr Abdourahmane Diallo, said, “Since 2000, global efforts have driven tremendous progress, saving more than 7 million lives and preventing more than one billion cases of malaria, creating the opportunity to end malaria within a generation.

“Today, there are more countries without malaria than with malaria, and more countries than ever have fewer than 10,000 malaria cases, putting elimination within reach.

“However, malaria cases are increasing in the highest burden countries, and we are working with partners to do more to reignite and accelerate progress to drive malaria cases back down and stay on track to end this deadly yet preventable and treatable disease once and for all.”