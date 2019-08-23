WHO Calls For Increased Political Commitment To End Malaria

It further noted that global actions against malaria have yielded more success against the epidemic and more action would help put an end to the disease.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

A new report by the World Health Organisation Strategic Advisory Group on Malaria Eradication has called for an increase in political commitment in ensuring an end to malaria in the world.

The report said, “There must be an increased domestic and external resources, as well as increased political commitment and fast tracking of new tools and innovations.

“Making better use of data and surveillance, and a strong health system, important components of the WHO and RBM Partnership High Burden to High Impact approach.

“We must also ensure that the lifesaving tools we do have, such as insecticide treated nets are reaching everyone who needs them.” 

It further noted that global actions against malaria have yielded more success against the epidemic and more action would help put an end to the disease.

Chief Executive Office of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, Dr Abdourahmane Diallo, said, “Since 2000, global efforts have driven tremendous progress, saving more than 7 million lives and preventing more than one billion cases of malaria, creating the opportunity to end malaria within a generation.

“Today, there are more countries without malaria than with malaria, and more countries than ever have fewer than 10,000 malaria cases, putting elimination within reach.

“However, malaria cases are increasing in the highest burden countries, and we are working with partners to do more to reignite and accelerate progress to drive malaria cases back down and stay on track to end this deadly yet preventable and treatable disease once and for all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Buhari Regime Unlikely To Let El-Zakzaky Travel Again -Report
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors' Strike Selfish, Illegal And Unethical Say Nurses
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Five New Cases Of Ebola Confirmed In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Warns Of Ebola Explosion
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Confirms First Ebola Case
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Ministry Of Health, Others Mismanage $2.2 Million Meant For Vaccination Of Children—Auditors
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Arrests Two Nigerians Over Multi-million Dollar Internet Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Oyo-Ita Returns To Work After Buhari Rejects Resignation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo PDP Tackles Governor For Appointment Of 27-year-old As Commissioner
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Inside Details Of How US Government Indicted 77 Nigerians For Money Laundering
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Undergraduates Devise New Strategies To Escape Robbers, Rapists
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad