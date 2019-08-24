APC Counters Wadume, Says We Don't Transact Business With Kidnappers

The All Progressives Congress has dismissed claims by kidnap Lord, Hamisu Wadume, that he got N13m from the party during the 2019 presidential elections.

Wadume had claimed that he got that amount from the APC ahead of the election but spent only N7m.

Reacting to this claim on Saturday, APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, asked Wadume to name his sponsors.

He said, “It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray.

“In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs.

"Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources.

“Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC.”