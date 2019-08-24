Buhari Will Torture Igbo Attackers Of Ekweremadu If Extradited, HURIWA Tells Germany

HURIWA stated that any attempts by the German government to accede to Buhari's demand to extradite the alleged attackers "to face uncertainty would amount to the breach of international human rights laws".

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

Fearing that the President Muhammadu Buhari regime would subject them to torture and dehumanizing conditions under indefinite detention in underground cells of the department of State Services (DSS), the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has advised Germany not to extradite the alleged attackers of the Senator Ike Ekweremadu to Nigeria.

The group reminded the German authorities that Buhari "treats court's decisions with a disdain which means that he will inevitably subject those citizens to extralegal punishments".

HURIWA's argument was contained in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, which was released today (Saturday). 



The group added that it would write to Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, to oppose the possible extradition of those alleged to have attacked Ekweremadu.

"We are shocked to read that the alleged attackers of the former deputy senate president, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu have been identified by Bavaria state police in Germany going by the hints from an official of the foreign affairs ministry in Abuja who also said that the Bavaria state police have analyzed the attack videos and identified four of the suspected attackers and went ahead to disclose that he cannot reveal their identities for now because the German authorities are now cooperating with us and investigating the attack," the statement said.

 
