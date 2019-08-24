DPR Sanctions Two Filling Stations, Three Gas Plants In Delta

Two petrol stations and three gas plants in Delta State have been sanctioned for sharp practices by the Department of Petroleum Resources.

The affected stations are Akpos Petroleum Limited, G-Palash Nigeria Limited and Onejire Gas Plant all located in Ughelli as well as Somil Energy and Gas Ltd.

DPR Assistant Director, Operations, Mrs Gladys Idahosa, led a team on the routine surveillance on behalf of the Warri Zonal Operations Controller, Mr Antai Asuquo.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the exercise, Idahosa said the stations were sealed over offences bordering on under-dispensing, operating without valid licences, expired fire extinguishers and uninstalled gas leakage detectors.

She said that the agency would continue to intensify awareness through routine surveillance to curb anomalies in the downstream sector.

She stated, “In some of the gas plants we visited, we observed that some do not install gas leakage detectors, nor do they recharge their fire extinguishers.

“However, some are up to date; they operate in a friendly environment while only one gas plant sealed was for safety reasons.

“A lot of the gas plants and filling stations are complying with the DPR rules that is why we could only sealed very few.”