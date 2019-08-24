DPR Sanctions Two Filling Stations, Three Gas Plants In Delta

“In some of the gas plants we visited, we observed that some do not install gas leakage detectors, nor do they recharge their fire extinguishers."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

Two petrol stations and three gas plants in Delta State have been sanctioned for sharp practices by the Department of Petroleum Resources.

The affected stations are Akpos Petroleum Limited, G-Palash Nigeria Limited and Onejire Gas Plant all located in Ughelli as well as Somil Energy and Gas Ltd.

DPR Assistant Director, Operations, Mrs Gladys Idahosa, led a team on the routine surveillance on behalf of the Warri Zonal Operations Controller, Mr Antai Asuquo.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the exercise, Idahosa said the stations were sealed over offences bordering on under-dispensing, operating without valid licences, expired fire extinguishers and uninstalled gas leakage detectors.

She said that the agency would continue to intensify awareness through routine surveillance to curb anomalies in the downstream sector.

She stated, “In some of the gas plants we visited, we observed that some do not install gas leakage detectors, nor do they recharge their fire extinguishers.

“However, some are up to date; they operate in a friendly environment while only one gas plant sealed was for safety reasons.

“A lot of the gas plants and filling stations are complying with the DPR rules that is why we could only sealed very few.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Court Orders Nigerian Government To Renew Shell’s OML 11 For 20 Years
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Oil Nationwide Fuel Scarcity Looms As Key NNPC Depots Run Dry
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Businessman for N9.5m Oil Fraud
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Military JTF Arrests Pipeline Vandals In Niger Delta
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Energy Fuel Scarcity To Last For Two More Months - Kachikwu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil PHOTONEWS: Shorter Fuel Lines Two Days After Subsidy Removal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad