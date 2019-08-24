Flood Damages Major Roads, Submerges Houses In Jigawa

Flood triggered by days of incessant rainfall has damaged the Guri-Adyani and Guri-Dolanzugo roads in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The roads, according to Alhaji Sanusi Doro, the area’s information officer, are important for the transportation of rice, sesame, watermelon and onions to the markets.

Doro, in a statement on Saturday in Guri, said that the damage had cut off residents of Adyani and Dolanzugo from Guri town, the local government headquarters.

The statement also said that the flood had submerged 400 houses in Guri town, forcing residents to take shelter in schools.

He said, “Hundreds of people displaced by the flood are now taking shelter in Senior Arabic Secondary School and Nurulhuda Arabic School, both in Guri.

“The towns threatened by flood in the area include Musari, Gaduwa, Abunabo, Zoriyo, Margadu and Dagana.”



