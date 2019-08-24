Flood Damages Major Roads, Submerges Houses In Jigawa

The roads, according to Alhaji Sanusi Doro, the area’s information officer, are important for the transportation of rice, sesame, watermelon and onions to the markets.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

Flood triggered by days of incessant rainfall has damaged the Guri-Adyani and Guri-Dolanzugo roads in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The roads, according to Alhaji Sanusi Doro, the area’s information officer, are important for the transportation of rice, sesame, watermelon and onions to the markets.

Doro, in a statement on Saturday in Guri, said that the damage had cut off residents of Adyani and Dolanzugo from Guri town, the local government headquarters.

The statement also said that the flood had submerged 400 houses in Guri town, forcing residents to take shelter in schools.

He said, “Hundreds of people displaced by the flood are now taking shelter in Senior Arabic Secondary School and Nurulhuda Arabic School, both in Guri.

“The towns threatened by flood in the area include Musari, Gaduwa, Abunabo, Zoriyo, Margadu and Dagana.”


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Border Security: No Need For Panic, Says Nigeria Customs Service
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Deports Nigerien Man Who Climbed Plane About To Take Off
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To Depart Nigeria For Japan On Sunday
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Environment Flood Destroys Property, Paralyses Economic Activities In Adamawa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Okey Ndibe Rain Destroys Shelters For Displaced Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad