Government Condemns Human Trafficking, Launches ‘Not For Sale’ Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that government has rolled out a campaigned named “Not for Sale” to tackle human trafficking in the country.

Buhari made the disclosure in an article published by the Washington Post in commemoration of this year’s International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

The article quoted Buhari as saying that the “Not for Sale” campaign was targeted at helping those vulnerable to trafficking see the truth.

He said, “One distinction from then and now is important: the costs. From records, adjusted for today’s prices, the cost of a human-being-as-property was valued on average at $40,000.

“Today, it is just $90, sometimes even lower. We must remember that slavery is not simply a campaign of hatred; it is the pursuit of profit.

“One way to extinguish it in its current forms, therefore, is to make it economically unfeasible.

“This means making sure that any anti-slavery laws have a bite, come with strong penalties and are enforced.

“The public must be shown how to see what is hidden in plain sight, particularly signs of suspicious behaviour.

“This might seem broad. But vagueness should not give rise to a reluctance to report anything that could be smuggling or forced servitude.

“If something doesn’t look right, report it, for you could be securing another human’s freedom.”