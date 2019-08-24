Government Condemns Human Trafficking, Launches ‘Not For Sale’ Campaign

Buhari made the disclosure in an article published by the Washington Post in commemoration of this year’s International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that government has rolled out a campaigned named “Not for Sale” to tackle human trafficking in the country.

Buhari made the disclosure in an article published by the Washington Post in commemoration of this year’s International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

The article quoted Buhari as saying that the “Not for Sale” campaign was targeted at helping those vulnerable to trafficking see the truth.

He said, “One distinction from then and now is important: the costs. From records, adjusted for today’s prices, the cost of a human-being-as-property was valued on average at $40,000.

“Today, it is just $90, sometimes even lower. We must remember that slavery is not simply a campaign of hatred; it is the pursuit of profit.

“One way to extinguish it in its current forms, therefore, is to make it economically unfeasible.

“This means making sure that any anti-slavery laws have a bite, come with strong penalties and are enforced.

“The public must be shown how to see what is hidden in plain sight, particularly signs of suspicious behaviour.

“This might seem broad. But vagueness should not give rise to a reluctance to report anything that could be smuggling or forced servitude.

“If something doesn’t look right, report it, for you could be securing another human’s freedom.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari Will Torture Igbo Attackers Of Ekweremadu If Extradited, HURIWA Tells Germany
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Local Govts Vs State Govts: ALGON Rejects 23% Revenue Sharing Formula, Demands 35%
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Oyo-Ita Returns To Work After Buhari Rejects Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Wadume: Soldiers Face Dismissal As DHQ Panel Concludes Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari Will Torture Igbo Attackers Of Ekweremadu If Extradited, HURIWA Tells Germany
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: How US Police Arrested Nigerians Indicted In Multiple Frauds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad