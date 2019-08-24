Government Pledges One Million Houses Annually

Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday during an inspection of the Federal Housing Authority mass housing project in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

Guardian Nigeria

 

The Nigerian Government has promised to build one million houses annually in the country until 2033.

He said the initiative is to address the 17 million housing deficit in the country.

Aliyu said the government has decided to improve on current construction of 100,000 houses per year in order to meet the basic needs of the people. 

He said, "The production now is low; we are constructing 100,000 houses per year and we hope to improve on it by constructing one million houses per year in order to close the gap of 17 million to 20 million housing deficits by the year 2033.

“That is the target of the government, we are committed to doing that and to ensure that the programmes, policies are accomplished.

“We will provide enabling environment to attract investors into the sector to help solve the problem of housing deficit in the country and to achieve the government goal by 2033.’’
 

SaharaReporters, New York

