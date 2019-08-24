NAF Strikes Scores Of Insurgents In Borno

The strike under Operation Lafiya Dole, destroyed the hideout of the insurgents at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

Nigerian Air Force

 

Dozens of Boko Haram insurgents were on Friday killed during an air strike by the Nigerian Air Force in Borno State.

The strike under Operation Lafiya Dole, destroyed the hideout of the insurgents at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

In a statement on Saturday by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, it was disclosed that the target was designated for attack based on credible intelligence reports, which were further corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions. 

The statement read, “The Air Task Force, therefore, detailed two Alpha Jets to attack the target area. 

“The air strikes were synchronised for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the Boko Haram hideout, killing several of their fighters in the process as captured in the Battle Damage Assessment footage.”

Daramola added that the attack against the terrorists in the North-East would be sustained in the coming days and weeks.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Engaging In Fishery To Fund Terrorism -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Wadume: Soldiers Face Dismissal As DHQ Panel Concludes Report
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive Boko Haram Takes Over Nigerian Navy Base On Lake Chad
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Military Nigerian General Urges Soldiers Not To Dent Image Of Country's Army
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion Chibok Girls: Where Were Our Generals, Admirals, And Marshals? By Nwike (S) Ojukwu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Sudan’s Military Head Becomes President Of Country
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad