NAF Strikes Scores Of Insurgents In Borno

Dozens of Boko Haram insurgents were on Friday killed during an air strike by the Nigerian Air Force in Borno State.

The strike under Operation Lafiya Dole, destroyed the hideout of the insurgents at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

In a statement on Saturday by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, it was disclosed that the target was designated for attack based on credible intelligence reports, which were further corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.

The statement read, “The Air Task Force, therefore, detailed two Alpha Jets to attack the target area.

OPERATION GREEN SWEEP 3: NAF DESTROYS TERRORISTSâ LOGISTICS BASE/ASSEMBLY AREA AT BULA BELLO IN BORNO STATE

“The air strikes were synchronised for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the Boko Haram hideout, killing several of their fighters in the process as captured in the Battle Damage Assessment footage.”

Daramola added that the attack against the terrorists in the North-East would be sustained in the coming days and weeks.