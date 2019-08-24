Police Arrest Fleeing Parents Of Girl Tortured To Death In Ondo

The young girl was identified as Testimony Babalola.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

The Police in Ondo State have arrested the parents of a four year-old girl that was tortured to death in Akure, the capital, on Wednesday.

The young girl was identified as Testimony Babalola.

A police source told Sahara Reporters that the parent of the deceased child were nabbed on Saturday morning at a place they had been hiding.

The source said, “We arrested the parents of the girl this morning and they would be interrogated.

"With this development, we are hoping to find out what exactly led to the maltreatment of that girl.

“Already, we learnt that the girl died as a result of torture and we have to investigate this.”

Sahara Reporters had on Wednesday reported how Testimony was brought in dead to Children's Outpatients Department of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital Akure with torture marks all over her body.

After doctors failed to revive her, the child’s mother grabbed her corpse and escaped with it.

Findings by Sahara Reporters revealed that the four-year-old was accused by her parents of been possessed with evil spirit.

