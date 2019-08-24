RevolutionNow: Take It Back Movement Calls On Students, Others To Protest

The Take It Back Movement has called on all Nigerian students, masses and workers to participate in the #RevolutionNow third day of rage being organised by the Coalition for Revolution.

According to a statement on Saturday by National Coordinator, Take It Back Movement, Sanyaolu Juwon, the mobilisation is to "unequivocally call for free, qualitative and compulsory education at all levels”.

The group also demanded the "Immediate and unconditional release of our National Convener; Omoyele Sowore, and other political prisoners whose only offense was demanding a country that works for all and not a privileged handful”.

The statement reads, “The past four years of the Buhari-led government has witnessed unprecedented attacks on the education sector.

“This is such an irresponsible government that has spent its entire administration imposing policies of mass penury and unprecedented hardship on the Nigerian poor masses.

“The government spared no effort in pushing policies that have successfully placed Nigeria as poverty capital of the world.

“This is a government that has never allocated up to seven per cent of its budget to education.

“The 2019 budget on education is a further testament to the fact that the Buhari government like previous administrations remains a government of greed whose policies are self-serving.

“How else do one describe a government that comfortably gifts no less than N80bn as allowances to 469 members of the National Assembly while budgeting just N50.15bn as capital intervention into education sector; the sector which unarguably serves the need of over 40 million students and workers?

“In all of this however, ours is not to lament but to understand. It is in this regard that we call on students, workers, peasants, unemployed, organised labour and the entire army of impoverished Nigerians to join the #RevolutionNow campaign demanding free, quality and compulsory education at all levels, implementation of 30, 000 minimum wage, end to insecurity and bloodletting in the country and an economy that works for all.”