#RevolutionNow: Take It Back Movement Calls On Students, Others To Protest

“The 2019 budget on education is a further testament to the fact that the Buhari government like previous administrations remains a government of greed whose policies are self-serving."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

The Take It Back Movement has called on all Nigerian students, masses and workers to participate in the #RevolutionNow third day of rage being organised by the Coalition for Revolution.

According to a statement on Saturday by National Coordinator, Take It Back Movement, Sanyaolu Juwon, the mobilisation is to "unequivocally call for free, qualitative and compulsory education at all levels”.

The group also demanded the "Immediate and unconditional release of our National Convener; Omoyele Sowore, and other political prisoners whose only offense was demanding a country that works for all and not a privileged handful”.

The statement reads, “The past four years of the Buhari-led government has witnessed unprecedented attacks on the education sector.

“This is such an irresponsible government that has spent its entire administration imposing policies of mass penury and unprecedented hardship on the Nigerian poor masses.

“The government spared no effort in pushing policies that have successfully placed Nigeria as poverty capital of the world.

“This is a government that has never allocated up to seven per cent of its budget to education.

“The 2019 budget on education is a further testament to the fact that the Buhari government like previous administrations remains a government of greed whose policies are self-serving.

“How else do one describe a government that comfortably gifts no less than N80bn as allowances to 469 members of the National Assembly while budgeting just N50.15bn as capital intervention into education sector; the sector which unarguably serves the need of over 40 million students and workers?

“In all of this however, ours is not to lament but to understand. It is in this regard that we call on students, workers, peasants, unemployed, organised labour and the entire army of impoverished Nigerians to join the #RevolutionNow campaign demanding free, quality and compulsory education at all levels, implementation of 30, 000 minimum wage, end to insecurity and bloodletting in the country and an economy that works for all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Buhari Will Torture Igbo Attackers Of Ekweremadu If Extradited, HURIWA Tells Germany
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Government To Censor Online Radio, TV Stations
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Kano To Accommodate Almajiri System Under New Education Policy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education 9,272 Schools Closed In Nigeria, Nine Others Because Of Terrorism, Violence -UNICEF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Undergraduates Devise New Strategies To Escape Robbers, Rapists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM 48 Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Over Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad