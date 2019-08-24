Senator Abaribe Dares IPOB, Says I’ll Go Anywhere I want In The World

Abaribe's comment comes after former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was assaulted in Germany at an event organised by Nigerians.

by Sahara Reporters Aug 24, 2019

 

Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that he would embark on foreign trips regardless of a threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra to publicly humiliate Nigerian leaders, who they claim have impoverished the country.

Abaribe's comment comes after former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was assaulted in Germany at an event organised by Nigerians.

Speaking with PUNCH, Abaribe said, “One of the hallmarks of constitutional democracy is the fundamental rights of people.

“These include rights to travel, rights to freedom of movement, and rights to freedom of association.

“Except we want to have an autocracy, so long it’s a democracy, then you have got to be a democrat. What a democrat does is that they respect the rights of others.

“For instance, I am travelling next week; I will be in Houston and also in Atlanta in the United States.

“I will go anywhere I want to go in the world, I don’t care. Senator Ekweremadu, despite the assault he suffered, has also said that people should be free to go to wherever they want. Because of that, I do not really see why anybody should be afraid to exercise their rights.

“It is only in Nigeria that people do things without getting appropriate sanctions.

“If you restrict the rights of another person in developed countries, I do not think that the enforcement agencies there will just let you walk around and do that.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Oyo-Ita Returns To Work After Buhari Rejects Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Buhari Will Torture Igbo Attackers Of Ekweremadu If Extradited, HURIWA Tells Germany
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money Local Govts Vs State Govts: ALGON Rejects 23% Revenue Sharing Formula, Demands 35%
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad