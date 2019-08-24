Woman Narrates How Lagos Council Traffic Officials Extorted N25,000 From Her

Narrating her ordeal, Adeoti said she was asked to pay N25,000 by those, who accosted her rather than paying into a government bank account.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2019

 

Traffic officers of the Ikotun/Igando Local Council Development of Lagos State are illegally extorting motorist, Sahara Reporters can confirm.

The state government had banned local councils and their officials from controlling or engaging in traffic duties, maintaining that doing so was not within their purview.

Adebimbe Adeoti, a victim of extortion by Igando/Ikotun LCDA, while speaking with Sahara Reporters on Friday said, “I was booked for illegal stopping.”

Narrating her ordeal, Adeoti said she was asked to pay N25,000 by those, who accosted her rather than paying into a government bank account.

She added, “I parked my car well and was looking for something inside the car when the council official came over and said I had broken a traffic law.

“Before I knew what was happening, I was in their office and they demanded N25,000 from me.

“I waited and asked them to provide the official government account number and one Mr Poopola in the office refused.

“He insisted that I pay cash and that I would be issued a receipt. I knew they extorted me and I want the government to do something about it to save others.”

Under Lagos State laws, only the Nigerian Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Taskforce on Special Offences and the Rapid Response Squad can perform traffic duties and fine offenders.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gets 46 Months Jail Term For $8M Fraud In US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Shunned PFN Panel
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Disgrace, Arrest Buhari In Japan, Kanu Tells IPOB Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad