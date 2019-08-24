Woman Narrates How Lagos Council Traffic Officials Extorted N25,000 From Her

Traffic officers of the Ikotun/Igando Local Council Development of Lagos State are illegally extorting motorist, Sahara Reporters can confirm.

The state government had banned local councils and their officials from controlling or engaging in traffic duties, maintaining that doing so was not within their purview.

Adebimbe Adeoti, a victim of extortion by Igando/Ikotun LCDA, while speaking with Sahara Reporters on Friday said, “I was booked for illegal stopping.”

Narrating her ordeal, Adeoti said she was asked to pay N25,000 by those, who accosted her rather than paying into a government bank account.

She added, “I parked my car well and was looking for something inside the car when the council official came over and said I had broken a traffic law.

“Before I knew what was happening, I was in their office and they demanded N25,000 from me.

“I waited and asked them to provide the official government account number and one Mr Poopola in the office refused.

“He insisted that I pay cash and that I would be issued a receipt. I knew they extorted me and I want the government to do something about it to save others.”

Under Lagos State laws, only the Nigerian Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Taskforce on Special Offences and the Rapid Response Squad can perform traffic duties and fine offenders.