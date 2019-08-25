Governor Ihedioha: Okorocha Mismanaged N1 Trillion, Committed Evils Against Imo People

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has accused his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, of mismanaging state funds to the tune of N1 trillion.



The incumbent governor, however, denied spending N2.8 billion on monthly sanitation in the state.



He said this in a statement by Steve Osuji, his special adviser on media.



Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of the state and a sitting senator, had accused Ihedioha of spending N2.8 billion on monthly environmental sanitation.



However, Ihedioha, in his reaction described Okorocha’s allegation as unfortunate.



He said: “The administration of Emeka Ihedioha is very prudent and sensitive to the plight of the people of Imo State, unlike that o Okorocha that was notorious for unbridled fiscal recklessness in his time.



“Available records show that in eight years, former Governor Okorocha mismanaged about N1 trillion belonging to Imo State. We are taking our time to investigate the numerous atrocities of the last administration and certainly, he must answer for all the evils he did against the people of Imo State.”