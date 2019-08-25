Gunmen Attack Enugu Police Station

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2019

 

Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked the Ikirike Police Station of Enugu Command of the Nigerian Police Force.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums came to the station under the guise of reporting a case and immediately launched an attack on the station, according to a report by PUNCH.

It is unclear whether any policeman was killed in the attack and if the station’s armoury was looted.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the attack, saying “no policeman was killed”.

He said the command was hunting for the hoodlums.

