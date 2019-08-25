Nigerian Woman, Chinasa Ukaonu, Sold Day-old Baby For N500,000 -Police

Orlando Ikeokwu, the police spokesperson in Imo, also revealed that the suspected buyer, Chioma Amadi, was arrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2019

 

Chinasa Ukaonu, a woman from Imo State, has confessed to selling her newborn for N500,000.

According to the Imo State Police Command, Ukaonu made the confession following her arrest alongside two nurses who assisted her in the sale.

The accused nurses are Dorothy Esomonu and Catherine Eke.

He said the arrest of the suspects assisted the police in rescuing the child.

Ikeokwu added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, had instructed the investigating team to prosecute the suspects at the conclusion of the investigation.

