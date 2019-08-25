We'll Hunt South-East Governors Abroad, Vows Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has said members of the group outside of Nigeria will hunt and hound south-east governors when they visit foreign countries, according to a report by PUNCH.

He said, "We shall continue to hunt and hound them whenever they leave the shores of Nigeria.

"Our decision to go after the South-East governors and frankly, every corrupt, wicked and opportunistic politician is rooted in the principle of accountability of public office holders.

"All over the world, enlightened and brave citizens hold their public officials to account through many democratic avenues.

"The right to protest against injustice is part of the dividends of democracy as entrenched in the constitution.

"In the unfortunate case of Nigeria, public servants, media practitioners, citizens do not know and are ignorant of the provisions of the very constitution they vow to protect.

"Sowore is in illegal detention and from all these, you can see that something sinister is awkwardly and fundamentally not genuine and right with masses and the morally-depraved crop of politicians in the hellish contraption called Nigeria but more especially the governors and other political leadership from the East."