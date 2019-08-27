Doctors In Edo Down Tools To Protest Kidnap Of Chief Medical Director

The Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, was non-functional on Tuesday as doctors downed tools to hold a peaceful protest to express their sadness at the kidnap of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Sylvanus Okogbenin.

Okogbenin was abducted at Ramat Park in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area on Monday on his way to Benin from Abuja.

The kidnappers had also killed two police officers attached to him while pedestrians were hit by stray bullets.

Branch Chairman of the ARD, Dr Julian Ojebor, described the abduction of the CMD as one too many, adding that doctors would not resume work until the government provides adequate security on the Benin Expressway.

He said, “This is one kidnapping too many. We had lost a staff to kidnappers in 2013. We decided to shut down because we are now afraid to go to Agbor or Benin.

“The highway is no longer safe for us. We will not go to work until the highways are made safe and our CMD released.”

The doctors were joined by the Joint Health Workers Union during the peaceful protest.

Kidnappers of Okogbenin are yet to make demands for ransom payment.