Doctors In Edo Down Tools To Protest Kidnap Of Chief Medical Director

Okogbenin was abducted at Ramat Park in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area on Monday on his way to Benin from Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2019

 

The Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, was non-functional on Tuesday as doctors downed tools to hold a peaceful protest to express their sadness at the kidnap of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Sylvanus Okogbenin.

Okogbenin was abducted at Ramat Park in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area on Monday on his way to Benin from Abuja.

The kidnappers had also killed two police officers attached to him while pedestrians were hit by stray bullets.

Branch Chairman of the ARD, Dr Julian Ojebor, described the abduction of the CMD as one too many, adding that doctors would not resume work until the government provides adequate security on the Benin Expressway.

He said, “This is one kidnapping too many. We had lost a staff to kidnappers in 2013. We decided to shut down because we are now afraid to go to Agbor or Benin.

“The highway is no longer safe for us. We will not go to work until the highways are made safe and our CMD released.”

The doctors were joined by the Joint Health Workers Union during the peaceful protest.

Kidnappers of Okogbenin are yet to make demands for ransom payment.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International UK Hospital Still Chasing Nigerian, Priscilla, Over £500,000 Bill Incurred In 2016
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Chief Medical Director, Kill Two Policemen In Edo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH High Alert In Nigeria Over Potential Ebola Outbreak
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Ebola In Nigeria: Should We Be Worried? By Chikwe Ihekweazu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH LIBERIA: Ebola Patient Escapes Health Facility In Search Of Food
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Prosecute The Government Not Duncan – Former Liberian Minister Declares
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal High Court Judge Declared Missing In Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International UK Hospital Still Chasing Nigerian, Priscilla, Over £500,000 Bill Incurred In 2016
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Dangote Truck Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Fulani Of Nigeria By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Presidency Denies Attack On Buhari By IPOB In Japan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News Rape: Police Grill COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad