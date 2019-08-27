Milk Importers No Longer Able To Access Loans From Nigerian Banks

In the latest directive given to banks, the apex financial institution said milk imports will no longer be qualified under payment terms called “bills for collection”, which allows an importer to buy on credit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2019

Mother Jones

Importers of milk are no longer able to access credit to bring the dairy product into the country anymore, Reuters reports. 

This is due to a circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria ordering commercial lenders to cease lending funds to persons, who bring the much needed food item into the country.

In the latest directive given to banks, the apex financial institution said milk imports will no longer be qualified under payment terms called “bills for collection”, which allows an importer to buy on credit. 

Under the new regime, importers are now mandated to fund their naira accounts and open letters of credit, it was gathered.

CBN’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, had in July announced that the bank will stop providing foreign exchange to traders importing milk into the country. 

That announcement was followed by a declaration of intent by Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, to invest N288bn into dairy production in Nigeria.

Reuters reports that industry groups have been lobbying the government to stall its intending forex ban on the grounds that domestic milk production was insufficient for local demand.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food NAFDAC Discovers ‘Food Fraud’ In Tomato Paste Imports From China
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture Nigeria Customs Service Doing Less Than Expected To Address Rice Smuggling, Says RIPAN
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Food FCTA Warns Against Consumption Of Canned Tomatoes
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Boko Haram NEMA Blames Boko Haram For Widespread Malnourishment In Borno
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture We Produce 90% Of The Rice We Eat, Says Nigeria's Minister Of Agriculture
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Business NECA Warns Of Food Smuggling Following FOREX Ban On Imports
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Dangote Truck Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Rape: Police Grill COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International UK Hospital Still Chasing Nigerian, Priscilla, Over £500,000 Bill Incurred In 2016
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Fulani Of Nigeria By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Presidency Denies Attack On Buhari By IPOB In Japan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal High Court Judge Declared Missing In Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad