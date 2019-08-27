No Evidence Linking Me To Terrorist Organisation, Sowore Tells DSS

His pedigree as a pro-democracy activist, social crusader and frontline opinion moulder was unblemished, adding that he is one of the activists, who played vital roles in restoring democracy in Nigeria in May 1999.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2019

Detained human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has told the Department of State Services that he has never been involved in any act of terror and that there is no evidence anywhere linking him to belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Sowore also stated that there was nowhere he expressed a desire to launch any violent attack or topple the government in Nigeria.

In a 19-page counter affidavit deposed to by Mr Abubakar Marshal on Tuesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja in a suit No FHC/ABJ /CS/915/2019 in response to the allegations levelled against him by DSS, Sowore denied having any meeting or consultation with members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. 

He said that he needed treatment on his ankle, which was seriously sprained during the midnight invasion of his abode on August 2, 2019, by security operatives. 

He said he had never visited Dubai or any of the United Arab Emirates cities or received any money from any individual, group or organisation for the purpose of removing President Muhammadu Buhari from office or freeing any person through any unlawful means as alleged by the government. 

The activist said that he had availed the DSS his local and foreign bank accounts details and the operatives could not believe that he does not have millions of naira in his accounts.

SaharaReporters, New York

