OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, has been named as Surgeon-in-Chief of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio United States.

The appointment of the Nigeria, who is a pediatrician, took effect from August 1 2019, according to a report by TheCable.

Managing Director and Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, Richard Brilli, said the management were ‘tremendously delighted’ to have Dr Olutoye’s experience on their team.

He said, “We are tremendously delighted to welcome Dr Olutoye to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to further elevate the visibility and reputation of one of the best overall children’s surgical programs in the country that through its clinical care and research, is forging the future of children’s surgery.

“Having a world-renowned fetal and paediatric surgeon join our leadership team will further advance Nationwide Children’s commitment to establishing a preeminent fetal surgery program.”

Olutoye had previously served as co-director of the Fetal Center and the immediate past president of the medical staff at Texas Children’s Hospital.