Police Identify Personnel Who Brutalised Undergraduate In Ondo

The police in Ondo State have identified some of its personnel, who brutalised a female student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, on Monday.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Femi Joseph, told Sahara Reporters that the police officers would be punished for their role in the incident.

Though he refused to reveal the names of the four policemen, Joseph said they were attached to 8 Division in Akure.

He said, “The command is aware of the case. The Commissioner of Police has intervened in the matter.

“He met with the student union body who came to the command and has directed that the case be taken over by the state CID.

“He has directed that the officers be investigated and tried accordingly.”

A video of a female student with a bloodied eye made the rounds on the social media earlier today.

In the 15-second video, the lady was seen with blood dripping from her eyes while she kept saying "look at my eyes".

Four policemen could be seen in the video appearing unperturbed about the plight of the lady.