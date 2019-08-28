2 Policemen Involved In Killing Of Daudu Waliu, Father Of 4, Arrested -Police

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested two policemen

involved in the death of a father of four, Daudu Waliu.



Punch reports that the father of four, who was into rentals, had gone

to pack chairs rented by the Celestial Church of Christ when he was

hit by a stray bullet on Sunday at Ladipo in Oshodi.



It was gathered that the cops, who accompanied a dignitary to the

church’s event, fired shots to scare away some miscreants, who had

accosted their principal.



The spokesman for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said, “We have

commenced an investigation into the matter by tracing the guest who

came with the mobile policemen and we have identified him, which led

to the arrest of the two mobile policemen, who are in our custody.



“One of them admitted that he fired a shot where he was, while the

victim was on another street. We are still investigating. If the

officers are found guilty of professional misconduct, they will be

dismissed from service and charged with murder, but we are still

investigating why the shot was fired.”