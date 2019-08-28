2 Policemen Involved In Killing Of Daudu Waliu, Father Of 4, Arrested -Police

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested two policemen
involved in the death of a father of four, Daudu Waliu.
Punch reports that the father of four, who was into rentals, had gone
to pack chairs rented by the Celestial Church of Christ when he was
hit by a stray bullet on Sunday at Ladipo in Oshodi.
It was gathered that the cops, who accompanied a dignitary to the
church’s event, fired shots to scare away some miscreants, who had
accosted their principal.
The spokesman for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said, “We have
commenced an investigation into the matter by tracing the guest who
came with the mobile policemen and we have identified him, which led
to the arrest of the two mobile policemen, who are in our custody.
“One of them admitted that he fired a shot where he was, while the
victim was on another street. We are still investigating. If the
officers are found guilty of professional misconduct, they will be
dismissed from service and charged with murder, but we are still
investigating why the shot was fired.”