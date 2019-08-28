23 Nigerians On Saudi Death Row: Buhari Regime Says It's Working To Get 'Just' Solution

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says 23 Nigerians convicted for drug

offences in Saudi Arabia have not been executed yet.



According to the ministry, the President Muhammadu Buhari regime is

doing its best to get the convicts off the death row.



The suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz

International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz

International Airport, Madinah.



The ministry, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Ferdinand

Nwonye, said it was in contact with the Nigerian embassy in Saudi

Arabia.



Ferdinand said, “The federal government is, therefore, engaging the

Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels with a view to finding a

just solution.”

