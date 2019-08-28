23 Nigerians On Saudi Death Row: Buhari Regime Says It's Working To Get 'Just' Solution

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says 23 Nigerians convicted for drug
offences in Saudi Arabia have not been executed yet.

According to the ministry, the President Muhammadu Buhari regime is
doing its best to get the convicts off the death row.

The suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz
International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz
International Airport, Madinah.

The ministry, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Ferdinand
Nwonye, said it was in contact with the Nigerian embassy in Saudi
Arabia.

Ferdinand said, “The federal government is, therefore, engaging the
Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels with a view to finding a
just solution.”
 

 
