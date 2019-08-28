Alleged Missing N150 Million: Anambra Youths Want Igwe Alex Edozieuno Arrested, Prosecuted

Youths of Mkpu-Nando in the Anambra East Local Government Area of

Anambra State, on Tuesday, staged a protest against their monarch,

Igwe Alex Edozieuno, over the alleged misappropriation of N150m land

proceeds belonging to the community.



Displaying placards with various inscriptions, the youth and women

asked the monarch to produce the missing money to avoid further rage.



Some of the inscriptions on the placards read, ‘He must refund our

money’, ‘We don’t need this kind of monarch again’, ‘This Igwe should

be arrested and prosecuted’, ‘Governor Willie Obiano come and rescue’,

Punch reports.



They marched on the Ama Umuawulu village square and other roads in the

community, including the frontage of the monarch’s palace singing

uncomplimentary songs about the Igwe.



Security operatives, however, prevented the crowd of about 400

persons, from entering the monarch’s compound.



The leader of the protesters, Ifeanyi Iloakasia, a lawyer, said the

state government should order the monarch to refund the money to the

community.



He said the N150 million was the compensation the state government

paid to the community for acquiring land in the community.



“If the government fails to intervene and retrieve the money from

Igwe, we will not have any option but to resort to self-help.



“The monarch and the estate valuer are in an unholy alliance to rip

off the Mkpunando community and we will not allow this to happen in

our place.



“The total money paid to the community by the government was N150m,

while the commission was N15 million for the facilitators and till

date, we have not received anything from the Igwe,” Iloakasia

explained.



However, Edozieuno told Punch that the protesters were liars, adding

that he did not owe anybody or group.



According to him, the main issue for the protesters’ action was not

the money, but because he defeated the family of the initiators during

the kingship contest.



He said, “Since then, some of them have refused to give up. They know

that I am a rich man that I have no reason to touch their money. I

made money when I was 20 years old and bought my first car at that age

also. Their allegations hold no water.”

