Alleged Missing N150 Million: Anambra Youths Want Igwe Alex Edozieuno Arrested, Prosecuted

Displaying placards with various inscriptions, the youth and women asked the monarch to produce the missing money to avoid further rage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

 

Youths of Mkpu-Nando in the Anambra East Local Government Area of
Anambra State, on Tuesday, staged a protest against their monarch,
Igwe Alex Edozieuno, over the alleged misappropriation of N150m land
proceeds belonging to the community.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions, the youth and women
asked the monarch to produce the missing money to avoid further rage.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read, ‘He must refund our
money’, ‘We don’t need this kind of monarch again’, ‘This Igwe should
be arrested and prosecuted’, ‘Governor Willie Obiano come and rescue’,
Punch reports.

They marched on the Ama Umuawulu village square and other roads in the
community, including the frontage of the monarch’s palace singing
uncomplimentary songs about the Igwe.

Security operatives, however, prevented the crowd of about 400
persons, from entering the monarch’s compound.

The leader of the protesters, Ifeanyi Iloakasia, a lawyer, said the
state government should order the monarch to refund the money to the
community.

He said the N150 million was the compensation the state government
paid to the community for acquiring land in the community.

“If the government fails to intervene and retrieve the money from
Igwe, we will not have any option but to resort to self-help.

“The monarch and the estate valuer are in an unholy alliance to rip
off the Mkpunando community and we will not allow this to happen in
our place.

“The total money paid to the community by the government was N150m,
while the commission was N15 million for the facilitators and till
date, we have not received anything from the Igwe,” Iloakasia
explained.

However, Edozieuno told Punch that the protesters were liars, adding
that he did not owe anybody or group.

According to him, the main issue for the protesters’ action was not
the money, but because he defeated the family of the initiators during
the kingship contest.

He said, “Since then, some of them have refused to give up. They know
that I am a rich man that I have no reason to touch their money. I
made money when I was 20 years old and bought my first car at that age
also. Their allegations hold no water.”
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption $314, 000, N373m Recovered By EFCC, FBI From Internet Scammers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lagos Assembly To Probe Ambode Over Purchase Of Buses
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Fires Christian Pilgrims Boss, Ujah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption $314, 000, N373m Recovered By EFCC, FBI From Internet Scammers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Dangote Truck Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Twitter Users Hail Adesina’s Outing At G7 Summit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Assembly To Probe Ambode Over Purchase Of Buses
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad