Badoo Boys: Ibadan Residents Fear For Life Over Recent Killings As Police Promise To Nab Perpetrators

The Oyo State Police Command says Ibadan residents should stay calm
over recent killings being linked to 'Badoo boys' that once terrorized
Ikorodu in Lagos State.
According to Punch, the residents of Abatakan, Ojoo, Fatokun, Moniya,
Olomowewe, and Akingbile have been living in fear in the last few
days.
As a consequence, the residents have resorted to returning home early
from their daily activities and remain indoors, while advising
visitors to call them on the phone before venturing into the areas.
A resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “People in
my area now bolt their doors around 5.30 pm; whoever wants to visit
must call and be properly identified.
“Even those, who sell consumables, now ask their customers to call
them before they can open their doors.”
About six people have been reportedly killed in three operations in
the last month by hoodlums suspected to be members of the gang in
different locations in the affected areas.
Apart from the six, who lost their lives in strange circumstances,
Punch reported that a woman was hospitalized with a very deep cut
allegedly sustained after she was attacked by the hoodlums.
The victim, according to sources, is in a coma as of the time of
filing this report.
The spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force in the state, Olugbenga
Fadeyi, said, “I want to appeal to residents not to entertain any fear
over this development as the police will apprehend the suspects
soonest.
“Residents of the state, including journalists, should not be too
quick to compare the operation of these attackers to that of Badoo
boys of the Ikorodu, Lagos, experience. We should not engage in
anything that will create fear in the hearts of the people.
“I am saying this because people tend to believe the story and maybe
running helter-skelter when the case has not actually degenerated to
that level.
“Already, the command is clamping down on some suspects; very soon,
the police authority will definitely parade them. Again, people should
be ready to assist the police with credible information though we have
our officers, both uniformed and others in the neighbourhoods.
“People with credible information should endeavour to call our control
room on 07055495413 and 08081768614 from every nook and cranny of the
state to report distress situations.”