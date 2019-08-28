Buhari Violates Rule Of Law, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu Justify Violations -Legal Expert, Jiti Ogunye

A prominent human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, says the President

Muhammadu Buhari regime has little or no regard for the rule of law in

Nigeria.



He also accused Buhari's spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu of

justifying the violations of people's rights in the country.



Ogunye stated that the All Progressives Congress-led federal

government was characterized by various violations of the rule of law.



“We have the violations of the rule of law with the spokespersons for

the government in the executive branch of the federal government of

Nigeria justifying these violations on all sorts of grounds, including

the ground of national security.



“My take is that this government is not fully observant of the rule of

law. We can’t be debating these issues as if we don’t know what we are

talking about.



“There are clear cases of violations. The court will give orders in

respect of clear cases, in respect of certain persons to be released

and they are not released,” he said.



The legal practitioner stated this while appearing on a ChannelsTV programme.



He also accused the Buhari regime of not obeying court orders under

the guise of 'national security'.



Ogunye’s comments came on the heels of the arrest, detention, and

arraignment of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore by the Department

of State Services (DSS) for organizing the #RevolutionNow protest

which the federal government claimed was an attempt to violently

overthrow Buhari.



Sowore was an opponent of the incumbent president in the last

presidential election.