FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer

We will arrest those within Nigeria because the operatives have begun a background check on the suspects.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that about N223m has been traced to the account of an Ekiti-based Internet fraudster named Ajayi Festus.

Zonal Head of the anti-graft agency in Ibadan, Oyo State, Mr Friday Ebelo, made the disclosure on Wednesday.

Ebelo explained that Festus had been collaborating with other Internet fraudsters living outside the country to defraud people of their money, adding that they designed a website, which had access to the private accounts of individuals they intend to scam.

According to him, their investigation revealed that a total of N223m had been transacted through Festus’ bank account and reached other Internet fraudsters.

He further disclosed that the Ibadan Zonal office of the EFCC had convicted 111 out of 263 Internet fraudsters arrested since the beginning of 2019.

