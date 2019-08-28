N7.6bn: Nobody Told Me I Can’t Get Contracts From Government –Ex-Abia Commissioner Tells Court

Udeogu was docked alongside Kalu and his company, Slok Nigeria Ltd, on charges bordering on fraud by the EFCC

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

A former Commissioner for Finance in Abia State under the administration of Orji Uzor Kalu, Jones Udeogu, has said that he had no idea government officials were not supposed to bid for contracts from the government.

Udeogu made the statement before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday during his ongoing trial for financial misappropriation together with Kalu to the tune of N7.6bn.

Udeogwu, who is the 2nd defendant in the ongoing trial, said he never knew that handling contracts was against civil service rules.

According to him, he had no direct contact with the former governor or take orders from him but from his Chief of Staff, who also managed Government House funds.

He said, “According to civil service rules, nobody can bypass the Chief of Staff to see or take orders from the governor.

“My duty then was just to work out the release of funds in any form either by cash or cheque from the accounts.

“Neither I nor any other staff of Government House paid any money into Slok account.

“We also did not receive any board resolution from Slok requesting for any money to be paid into Slok account.”

Udeogu was docked alongside Kalu and his company, Slok Nigeria Ltd, on charges bordering on fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The matter was adjourned till Thursday for further hearing by the court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption $314, 000, N373m Recovered By EFCC, FBI From Internet Scammers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Insecurity: 3 Arrested Over Attack On Deputy Governor, Killing Of 3 Policemen, 2 Others, Police Say
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Twitter Users Hail Adesina’s Outing At G7 Summit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stands Down Hearing of Sowore's Motion For One Hour
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari Violates Rule Of Law, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu Justify Violations -Legal Expert, Jiti Ogunye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption $314, 000, N373m Recovered By EFCC, FBI From Internet Scammers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Buhari Fires Christian Pilgrims Boss, Ujah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad