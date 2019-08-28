Pastor Allegedly Stabs Mother To Death In Anambra

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

A 30-year-old man, Nwabueze Anaka, has allegedly stabbed his mother, Grace, to death at Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday at the family compound.

Anaka, who is believed to be a pastor of one of the new generation churches in Anambra, fled after allegedly killing his mother. 

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased was stabbed with a dagger.

He however, promised that the alleged killer will be arrested as police are taking every necessary efforts to track him.

SaharaReporters, New York

