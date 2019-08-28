Policemen Accused of Brutalising FUTA Student To Face Disciplinary Action Thursday

The officers would go through an orderly room trial tomorrow (Thursday) at the Ondo Police Command headquarters in Akure.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

The police officers accused of maltreating a female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure in Ondo State would now face a disciplinary panel on Thursday, Sahara Reporters has learnt.  

It was gathered that two out of the policemen have been found culpable and have questions to answer from their superiors.

The erring policemen, who are from the A Division of the State Police Command, had last week Saturday brutalised Sheba  Ogbu.  

The undergraduate was returning from a place she had gone to when she was accosted by the policemen.

Speaking to Sahara Reporters, a source at the police headquarters said the policemen would be invited for questioning and grilled over their involvement in the case.  

"The officers would go through an orderly room trial tomorrow (Thursday) at the Ondo Police Command headquarters in Akure.  

"They shall be facing the panel and will explain what actually transpired during the incident.  

"The Police Commissioner has ordered that all the parties involved in the matter should be made to appear too.  

"The CP has already vowed not to sweep this case under the carpet."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

