River State Government Refuses To Respond To Group’s FOI Request

The Rivers State Government has kept mum over requests sent to it under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act to explain why certain projects under Governor Nyesom Wike have remained abandoned.

This is despite a 2018 ruling by the Court of Appeal mandating all states of the federation to reply all FOI’s sent to them.

The Anti-corruption Network, a coalition of civil society organisations investigating abandoned projects in the Niger Delta, had in letters dated June 27 2019, made FOI requests to the offices of the Bureau of Public Procurement, the Auditor-General and the Accountant-General in Rivers.

The coalition says it received no response after waiting for the mandatory seven days as stipulated by section 4 of the act.

Following the long silence from all three departments, the CSO sent a reminder to them on July 25 2019.

But instead of responding, Simeon Nwakudu, one of Governor Wike’s Special Advisers, said that the administration doesn’t flout FOI requests, adding that all those sending such were agents of the All Progressives Party.

Attempts to make him speak further by our correspondent proved abortive as he soon dropped the call.