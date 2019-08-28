Two Nigerian Brothers In India For Surgery Robbed Of $1,800 By Locals Posing As Policemen

India Police

According to the police, the 31-year-old complainant had come to

Gurugram on Thursday for his brother’s urological surgery at a

hospital in Sector 51.



They had booked a room at a guest house near the hospital.



Two days after two Nigerian nationals came to Gurugram city for a

surgery at a private hospital, three persons, including a woman,

allegedly duped them of $1,800 (about ₹1.28 lakh) near a guest house

in Sector 52 on Saturday.



The police said that the suspects posed as police officers and

insisted on checking the currency that the two brothers were carrying.



The incident took place around 4.20pm on Saturday when the victims

were returning to their room after visiting the hospital.



“We were outside the guest house when a silver-coloured car stopped

near us. There were two men and a woman in the car. They said they

were police officials and wanted to check our passports and the

currency that we were carrying,” the victim stated in the first

information report (FIR).



The police said that the complainant later realized that the suspects

had allegedly taken $1,800 from the total cash which he had given them

for checking. The complainant then registered a police complaint with

the help of an interpreter.



Sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar with the Sector 53 police station, said the

suspects were not wearing police uniforms.



“They checked the victim’s passport and currency while sitting in the

car. They posed as police officers but were not armed. We have

retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident, but the car’s registration

number is not clearly visible. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

Police are investigating the case,” he said.



A case was registered against the three persons under sections 379

(theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53

police station on Monday.



Similar incidents have been reported from the city in the past,

wherein accused have posed as police officers and stolen money from

foreign nationals, the police said, adding that most of these cases

have been reported from sectors 51, 38 and 43, Huda City Centre and

Sushant Lok, Hindustan Times report.