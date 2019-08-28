Two Nigerian Brothers In India For Surgery Robbed Of $1,800 By Locals Posing As Policemen

According to the police, the 31-year-old complainant had come to



Two days after two Nigerian nationals came to Gurugram city for a
surgery at a private hospital, three persons, including a woman,
allegedly duped them of $1,800 (about ₹1.28 lakh) near a guest house
in Sector 52 on Saturday.
The police said that the suspects posed as police officers and
insisted on checking the currency that the two brothers were carrying.
According to the police, the 31-year-old complainant had come to
Gurugram on Thursday for his brother’s urological surgery at a
hospital in Sector 51. They had booked a room at a guest house near
the hospital.
The incident took place around 4.20pm on Saturday when the victims
were returning to their room after visiting the hospital.
“We were outside the guest house when a silver-coloured car stopped
near us. There were two men and a woman in the car. They said they
were police officials and wanted to check our passports and the
currency that we were carrying,” the victim stated in the first
information report (FIR).
The police said that the complainant later realized that the suspects
had allegedly taken $1,800 from the total cash which he had given them
for checking. The complainant then registered a police complaint with
the help of an interpreter.
Sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar with the Sector 53 police station, said the
suspects were not wearing police uniforms.
“They checked the victim’s passport and currency while sitting in the
car. They posed as police officers but were not armed. We have
retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident, but the car’s registration
number is not clearly visible. The suspects are yet to be arrested.
Police are investigating the case,” he said.
A case was registered against the three persons under sections 379
(theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53
police station on Monday.
Similar incidents have been reported from the city in the past,
wherein accused have posed as police officers and stolen money from
foreign nationals, the police said, adding that most of these cases
have been reported from sectors 51, 38 and 43, Huda City Centre and
Sushant Lok, Hindustan Times report.