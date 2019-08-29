1,460 Nigerians Killed By Bandits In Seven Months

“However, between June and July, 2019, the number of incidents declined, especially in Zamfara State, that had been the epicentre of armed banditry.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

The Nigerian Government on Thursday said that about 330 attacks by bandits and 1,460 deaths were recorded within the last seven months in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Amina Shamaki, made this known at the opening of Federal and States Security Administrators’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Shamaki however, said the attacks have been on the decline.

She noted that the North West, which was one of the most peaceful zones of the country, had in the last few years witnessed attacks by bandits.

She said, “From January to July, 2019, about 330 attacks were recorded, resulting in the deaths of about 1,460 civilians.

“However, between June and July, 2019, the number of incidents declined, especially in Zamfara State, that had been the epicentre of armed banditry.

“The Federal Government is doing a lot to improve border security with a view to addressing some of these challenges.”

SaharaReporters, New York

