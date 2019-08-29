Again, Court Adjourns Diezani's $40-Million Jewelry Forfeiture Case

A federal high court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has further adjourned the forfeiture hearing of pieces of jewellery and gold-plated iPhone confiscated from the resident of Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria's former minister of petroleum resources.

At the last hearing, Alison-Madueke had challenged the temporary forfeiture of the assets, citing breach of her privacy by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Through her legal counsel, Awa Kalu (SAN), she accused the EFCC of entering her apartment illegally. See Also Corruption I Want My $40m Jewellery Back, Diezani Tells Court

EFCC had seized pieces of jewellery worth about $40 million belonging to Alison-Madueke.​

However, the case could not go further on Thursday because the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, asked to be given time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the former petroleum minister.

He said he was only served today hence would need time to respond.

Consequently, the court adjourned until September 2 for continuation on the forfeiture hearing. See Also Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million