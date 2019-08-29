Again, Court Adjourns Diezani's $40-Million Jewelry Forfeiture Case

At the last hearing, Alison-Madueke had challenged the temporary forfeiture of the assets, citing breach of her privacy by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

A federal high court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has further adjourned the forfeiture hearing of pieces of jewellery and gold-plated iPhone confiscated from the resident of Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria's former minister of petroleum resources.

Through her legal counsel, Awa Kalu (SAN), she accused the EFCC of entering her apartment illegally. See Also Corruption I Want My $40m Jewellery Back, Diezani Tells Court 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

EFCC had seized pieces of jewellery worth about $40 million belonging to Alison-Madueke.​

However, the case could not go further on Thursday because the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, asked to be given time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the former petroleum minister.

He said he was only served today hence would need time to respond.

Consequently, the court adjourned until September 2 for continuation on the forfeiture hearing. See Also Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

