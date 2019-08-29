Anambra: Police Arrest Three Alleged Car Thieves With 150 Phones

According to a statement by the police's spokesman in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed, the suspects were nabbed by Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with police detectives attached to Aguata Division of the command.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

Three suspected car thieves have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command on Thursday.

The suspects are Anyingor Arinze of Otueke, Asaba, Delta State; Chinedu Nweke of Mbekwe Estate, Ogidi in  Idemili North local council of Anambra State; and Ebuka Christian Eziamaka of Ire village, Obosi, also in Idemili North local council.

The suspects, the police disclosed, used to operate within the state and Delta State.

He said the suspects were part of a gang allegedly involved in armed robberies and stealing of vehicles in Anambra and Asaba.

“Exhibits recovered in their possession includes one Gionee handset belonging to one of the victims whose vehicle was snatched.

“Other exhibits recovered are 12 Itel phones of different models, 26 Infinix phones of different models, 32 Tecno phones of different models, 16 Samsung phones of different models, three Gionee phones of different models and 60 other smaller phones of different make and models all reasonably suspected to have been snatched from different victims.

“The Command has enjoined (members of) the public whose handsets were either snatched or stolen through similar modus to report at the Special Anti-robbery Squad, Awkuzu with proof of ownership in order to claim their handsets and also give further evidence to aid police investigation,” Mohammed said. 

