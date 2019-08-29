Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Moves To Stifle Terrorists' Economy

“We adopted the Super Camp concept where we have stronghold positions and reasonable resources to be able to project power."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

 

Brig.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC)
7 Division, says the army has initiated new operational measures to
stifle Boko Haram insurgents’ economy.

Ibrahim made the disclosure on Wednesday when he visited frontline
troops at Moloi on Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

He disclosed that the army had initiated new tactics to enhance
patrols, denied remnants of the insurgents’ freedom of movement and
destroyed their sources of money.

Ibrahim said the new campaign strategy would fortify defensive
positions and enhance rapid response in the theater of operation.

“We adopted the Super Camp concept where we have stronghold positions
and reasonable resources to be able to project power.

“There is also Rapid Response (RP) and Strong Rapid Response (SRP),
where we have men on wheels to be able to carry out patrols, raids,
and ambushes.

“We discovered that elements of the terrorists have a kind of mobility
because we have a defence in an area, they come and attack hence the
need for a change in strategy.

“In spite of security improvement and normalcy in the towns; we still
have a remnant of the insurgents, with the new concept we shall be
able to take the fight to them.

“Our ultimate aim is to force them to surrender and strangulate them
because some economy activities are going on,” he said.

Commenting on the visit, Ibrahim said he had visited 211 and 251
Battalions of the 7 Division Garrison and interacted with troops.

The commander called on the people to cooperate with the military by
providing useful information on suspicious movement and activities in
their communities.

Ibrahim had earlier took over command from the outgoing Commander,
Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, who was redeployed to the Sector 3, Command of
Operation Lafiya Dole, Monguno.

It will be recalled that the army had on Friday destroyed a large
quantity of fish, hides and four vehicles seized from the insurgents
on Maiduguri-Gamboru Road, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

