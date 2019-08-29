Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Moves To Stifle Terrorists' Economy

Brig.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC)

7 Division, says the army has initiated new operational measures to

stifle Boko Haram insurgents’ economy.



Ibrahim made the disclosure on Wednesday when he visited frontline

troops at Moloi on Maiduguri-Damboa Road.



He disclosed that the army had initiated new tactics to enhance

patrols, denied remnants of the insurgents’ freedom of movement and

destroyed their sources of money.



Ibrahim said the new campaign strategy would fortify defensive

positions and enhance rapid response in the theater of operation.



“We adopted the Super Camp concept where we have stronghold positions

and reasonable resources to be able to project power.



“There is also Rapid Response (RP) and Strong Rapid Response (SRP),

where we have men on wheels to be able to carry out patrols, raids,

and ambushes.



“We discovered that elements of the terrorists have a kind of mobility

because we have a defence in an area, they come and attack hence the

need for a change in strategy.



“In spite of security improvement and normalcy in the towns; we still

have a remnant of the insurgents, with the new concept we shall be

able to take the fight to them.



“Our ultimate aim is to force them to surrender and strangulate them

because some economy activities are going on,” he said.



Commenting on the visit, Ibrahim said he had visited 211 and 251

Battalions of the 7 Division Garrison and interacted with troops.



The commander called on the people to cooperate with the military by

providing useful information on suspicious movement and activities in

their communities.



Ibrahim had earlier took over command from the outgoing Commander,

Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, who was redeployed to the Sector 3, Command of

Operation Lafiya Dole, Monguno.



It will be recalled that the army had on Friday destroyed a large

quantity of fish, hides and four vehicles seized from the insurgents

on Maiduguri-Gamboru Road, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.