Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu

That Nigeria’s standing in the world has declined is a fact that has practical implications for us here at home, and it is also a reflection of our domestic weakness.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

The Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has chided President Muhammadu Buhari over his absence at the recently held G7 Summit in France.

In a post on Twitter, Moghalu said, “It’s sad that @NGRPresident of Africa’s supposedly largest economy wasn’t invited to the G7 summit in France but Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa were. 

“Our country should be at the table, not on the menu. Obasanjo, like him or not, was at the table. 

“The point is that South Africa is virtually always at the table, it is a member of the G20, but Nigeria is not. Why? 

“In my view, Nigeria has been in decline for the past decade essentially. It’s just gotten so worse in recent years. So, I am not ascribing this collective reality only to one leader or government.”

