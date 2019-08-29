Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Completed December 15

Funsho Adebiyi, Director, Federal Highways, South-West, said they will resume work on September 2.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

 

The Federal Road Safety Commission has said major construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed by December 15 2019.

Funsho Adebiyi, Director, Federal Highways, South-West, said they will resume work on September 2.

He said, “Work is starting on September 2 and by December 15 we should be through.”

Adebiyi made the revelation during an inspection of the inter-state route, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

He added, “We have instructed our contractors to make adequate signage available, as well as lightening systems, reflective materials and other diversion signs to cope with night trips.

“I want to beg that all road users should please comply with these simple rules, drive safely, drive slowly especially around diversions.”


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ex-Bolt Driver Narrates Encounter With Armed Robbers In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Travel Agent Arraigned Over N9.7m Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Ebonyi Government Asks Nigerians To Reduce Frequency Of Travelling As Enugu Airport Is Shut
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Enugu: FRSC Arrests 1,396 Over 1,484 Offences In Enugu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 'Remember Road That Leads Home', Ambassador Tells Liberians In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has 3 Types Of Herdsmen, Says Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We’re In Trouble, Galadima Says As He Accuses Buhari Of ‘Caging’ Judiciary, NASS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Twitter Freezes Vocal Buhari's Critic Aisha Yesufu, BBOG Co-founder's Account
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Obaseki To Aggrieved APC Members: 'We're Sorry'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Bolt Driver Narrates Encounter With Armed Robbers In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Discharges Ex-President Jonathan's Aide Accused Of N1.6bn Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Conspires With Former Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law To Kill Husband In Attempt To Return To EX
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Internet Update: Twitter Apologises, Unblocks Aisha Yesufu’s Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad