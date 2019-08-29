Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Completed December 15

The Federal Road Safety Commission has said major construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed by December 15 2019.

Funsho Adebiyi, Director, Federal Highways, South-West, said they will resume work on September 2.

He said, “Work is starting on September 2 and by December 15 we should be through.”

Adebiyi made the revelation during an inspection of the inter-state route, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

He added, “We have instructed our contractors to make adequate signage available, as well as lightening systems, reflective materials and other diversion signs to cope with night trips.

“I want to beg that all road users should please comply with these simple rules, drive safely, drive slowly especially around diversions.”



