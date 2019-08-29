Ebonyi Government Asks Nigerians To Reduce Frequency Of Travelling As Enugu Airport Is Shut

The measure, Abara pointed out, would last for two weeks, disclosing that the people travelling by air should use the airport in Owerri.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

The Ebonyi State government says Nigerians should reduce the number of times they travel as the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State has been shut for repairs.

It, however, said it would provide security to travellers using the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

Obasi Abara, the state's commissioner for works and transport, told journalists in Abakaliki.

The measure, Abara pointed out, would last for two weeks, disclosing that the people travelling by air should use the airport in Owerri.

“The government has decided to take responsibility for the travellers’ transportation and security to and from the airport.

“Government will provide two buses for such journeys with security operatives attached to the Hilux vans for the travellers.

“Details of this arrangement will soon be made public as the government enjoins the public to reduce the frequency of travelling,” he said.

