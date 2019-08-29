Election Tribunal: Senator Abbo Knows Fate Today



Senator Elisha Abbo will know his fate on Thursday, according the Adamawa State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

Abbo, who gained prominence for assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja, was dragged to the tribunal by a female politician, Senator Binta Garba.

Abbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated Binta of the All Progressives Congress during the election earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the tribunal delivered three judgements on Wednesday, two of which were in favour of the PDP.

While a former chairman of House or Representative Committee on Information, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC), had his mandate affirmed, Senator Binos Yaroe (PDP), had his victory sealed as a petition filed by his opponent was dismissed.

The tribunal also dismissed two petitions challenging the victory of Abdulrazak Namdas (APC) and Kwamoti La'ori (PDP).



