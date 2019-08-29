Enugu: FRSC Arrests 1,396 Over 1,484 Offences In Enugu

From the driving school, the applicant will obtain a certificate showing that he or she has learnt how to drive.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

The Federal Road Safety Corps says 1,396 traffic offenders (over 1,484 offences) have been arrested in Enugu State, so far.

The state Sector Commander, Ogbonnaya Kalu, on Thursday told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu that the command had also prosecuted 136 offenders since January.

According to him, one offender is still undergoing a trial.  

Kalu noted that one person could be charged with more than one offence.

The commander said the command had produced 13,634 vehicle licences in 2019.

“There is a tripartite arrangement in licence production; one is that an intending applicant must go through an approved driving school.

“From the driving school, the applicant will obtain a certificate showing that he or she has learnt how to drive.

“Meanwhile, every learner is expected to spend up to 26 days and, after that, proceed to the Board of Internal Revenue to obtain an application form.

“The applicant takes the form to the vehicle inspection officials for approval after which he would be issued a certificate of pass.

Kalu said that the applicant could then pay for a licence.

“We have a licence for three years which costs N7,000 and the one for five years with its price as well.

“After payment, the person’s information drops on FRSC portal. Then, he goes for physical capturing and obtains his licence," he explained.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption INTERVIEW: How FBI Internet Scam Indictments Affect Nigerians—New Jersey Professo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Harrass Enyimba Player For Driving Sleek Car
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Feared Killed In Eiye, Aiye Confraternities Clash
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspect In Death Of 20-year-old Ondo Model Released From Prison Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Government Buckles, Slashes Visa Fees For US Citizens
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption INTERVIEW: How FBI Internet Scam Indictments Affect Nigerians—New Jersey Professo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: Senator Abbo Knows Fate Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Harrass Enyimba Player For Driving Sleek Car
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has 3 Types Of Herdsmen, Says Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Feared Killed In Eiye, Aiye Confraternities Clash
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Lawyers Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad