Enugu: FRSC Arrests 1,396 Over 1,484 Offences In Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps says 1,396 traffic offenders (over 1,484 offences) have been arrested in Enugu State, so far.

The state Sector Commander, Ogbonnaya Kalu, on Thursday told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu that the command had also prosecuted 136 offenders since January.

According to him, one offender is still undergoing a trial.

Kalu noted that one person could be charged with more than one offence.

The commander said the command had produced 13,634 vehicle licences in 2019.

“There is a tripartite arrangement in licence production; one is that an intending applicant must go through an approved driving school.

“From the driving school, the applicant will obtain a certificate showing that he or she has learnt how to drive.

“Meanwhile, every learner is expected to spend up to 26 days and, after that, proceed to the Board of Internal Revenue to obtain an application form.

“The applicant takes the form to the vehicle inspection officials for approval after which he would be issued a certificate of pass.

Kalu said that the applicant could then pay for a licence.

“We have a licence for three years which costs N7,000 and the one for five years with its price as well.

“After payment, the person’s information drops on FRSC portal. Then, he goes for physical capturing and obtains his licence," he explained.