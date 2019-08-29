Ijaw Movement Calls For Sowore's Release, Blames Buhari For Bad Governance

Omoyele Sowore

An Ijaw rights group in the Niger Delta, Kimisese Movement, has condemned the arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The group also frowned at the clampdown, harassment, intimidation, and brutalization of #RevolutionNow protesters demonstrating against bad governance in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Ballentyme Agiri, national publicity secretary, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to release Sowore and other Nigerians unjustly detained.

He alleged that Nigerians had not fared well since the inception of the Buhari administration.

According to him, no responsible Nigerian will sit on the fence and watch people dying of hunger on a daily basis, due to lack of food, security, electricity, potable water, good roads, health facilities, and housing.

He, however, warned the Buhari regime that more groups will rise to protest bad governance in the country.

Despite the country being the seventh-largest exporter of crude oil in the world and a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), he argued that more than 80 percent of Nigerians live in abject poverty.

He blamed the poverty on alleged corruption going on in the government.