INTERVIEW: How FBI Internet Scam Indictments Affect Nigerians—New Jersey Professo

Adesegun Ojo is a professor of Political Science and International

Studies at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey, USA.

Against the backdrop of the indictment of 77 Nigerians by the United

States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Ojo speaks with

SAHARAREPORTERS on the impact that may have on Nigeria and its

citizens abroad



SR: What impact could the recent indictment of Nigerians by the US

government have on potential investors?



Ojo: In the actuality, this should have nothing to do with potential

investors in Nigeria. Nigeria is a country of over 200 million people.

Yes, it is disappointing and embarrassing to continue to hear about

these kinds of stories and the notoriety of some Nigerians in these

types of criminal activities. Yes, we may all feel a pang of anxiety

or a feeling that we may all be tainted by the actions of just a few

hundred. Yes, when you travel overseas, immigration and law

enforcement agents are on the ready when they hear that you are from

Nigeria. But overall, if you have no criminal background and not

engaged in any illicit activities you don’t really have to worry.



When it comes to potential investors, my fear is that the conditions

in Nigeria lend themselves to corrupt practices on the part of all

participants sometimes. Even when foreign investors come with clean

hands and see the potential in the Nigerian economy or its people,

they know that the level of corruption is high to the extent that they

are conditioned to also game the system for their benefits because of

the lack of ethics and endemic corruptive nature of our system. Every

level is tainted by corruption and these investors are well aware of

this before they step onto our shores. They know what they have to do

to achieve success. They know government officials who are in charge

of public trust are themselves corrupt and the population that are to

be served are neither as clean as you might expect. These criminal

activities have been going on for years but are becoming more

pronounced because of social media. We now hear more about these on

Facebook, Twitter and all.



And I might add that while Nigerians are in the news because of the

arrests, we also have citizens of other countries carrying out illicit

activities. This is not an excuse but this is a strong signal to the

Nigerian leadership to address the foundation of such problems in

Nigeria. Our priorities must change. We cannot continue to see public

service as a means of acquiring wealth and not expect some others not

to aspire to do the same. We cannot continue to glorify ill-gotten

wealth, and expect some of our citizens not to dream of and hopes to

one day be celebrated with same.



SR: How does it affect the perception of Nigerians who are going

abroad for career/academic advancement?



Ojo: Of course, right from the port of departure here in Nigeria to

the point of entry abroad, there is the trepidation that you might

meet an overzealous border agent who might be biased based on the

notoriety of the Nigerian fraudster. As I said earlier, if you are

honest and you do not engage in illegal activities, though it might be

disconcerting but you have nothing to fear at all. The past few

decades have seen an increase in the number of Nigerians abroad in

their respective careers. There are successful Nigerians all over the

world and their host countries recognize this and Nigerians in the

diaspora will continue to excel in their chosen fields of endeavours.



SR: Does this have any influence on xenophobic attacks on Nigeria.

That is, will foreigners be more likely to attack Nigerians abroad

because they feel they are fraudulent?



Ojo: In actual fact, in many of the cases of xenophobia, particularly

in many other African countries such as South Africa, it is not only

because of the fraudulent activities but because also, of the fear

that Nigerians are doing well and therefore taking jobs away from host

citizens. This is a misdirected anger because their situation is a

product of the lack of employment as well as a result of the

ineptitude of their leaders. Nigerians also face the same problem here

at home. Dreams have been killed because of lack of opportunities,

which pushes some out of the door to seek greener pastures abroad.

Nigerians are as much a victim of incompetent leadership demonstrated

by a lack of vision to address the problem of basic amenities,

employment, and socio-political and economic development. It just

happened that it is a case of double jeopardy for Nigerians. They ran

away from a Nigeria with lack of opportunities and also become victims

and blame for the ineptitude of many other developing nations.



SR: Is it possible that the indicted Nigerians have foreign accomplices?



Ojo: Depending on the nature of the criminal activities, it will not

be surprising that there are local accomplices aiding and abetting

some of these people. Criminal intent is not solely a Nigerian disease

but a human problem all over the world. What makes it easier today is

the advent of the new media, where you can be in a remote village in

Nigeria and with a simple access to Facebook or dating sites, you are

able to reach out to millions of people in different countries around

the world.



SR: How does this affect the perception of Nigeria in the comity of nations?



Ojo: There are so many problems plaguing Nigeria and this is just one

of many. Our incompetent leaders and their activities and stealing

from the Nigeria coffers, affect the perception of Nigeria in the

comity of nations. The unachieved potential of once a giant of Africa

affects us and how others see us. The activities of fraudsters are

just one of many issues plaguing Nigeria today. We need a total

overhaul of the Nigeria socio-political and economic infrastructures

to enable Nigeria-oriented policy initiatives. Many see Nigeria merely

from the perspectives of their ethnic origin thereby creating tension

within the Nigerian political leadership. And until this process is

reversed and the government actually governs, people or other nations'

perception of Nigeria will never change.